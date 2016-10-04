DELIVERABLE STOCKS OF GRAIN in regular warehouses on the Chicago Board of Trade
as of Friday, Sept. 30, 2016.
Location WHEAT CORN SOYBEANS OATS RICE
Chicago 12,805 232 62 176 0
Toledo 31,626 0 0 0 0
Northwest Ohio 11,662 0 0 0 0
Mississippi River 15,706 0 0 0 0
Ohio River 16,628 0 0 0 0
St. Louis 5,012 0 199 0 0
Minneapolis 0 0 0 13,863 0
Duluth-Superior 0 0 0 7,186 0
Arkansas 0 0 0 0 24,881
Lockport-Seneca 0 933 142 0 0
Ottawa-Chillicothe 0 2,480 727 0 0
Creve Coeur - Pekin 0 0 97 0 0
Havana-Grafton 0 0 729 0 0
TOTALS 93,439 3,645 1,956 21,225 24,881
Week Ago Totals 91,791 2,576 1,269 20,393 22,242
Year Ago Totals 54,907 2,618 2,173 18,434 22,452
Note: this deliverable stocks data excludes non-deliverable, ungraded and CCC
stocks.
---
Regular capacity for deliveries on the futures market from reporting warehouses
on the CBOT:
Area (in 1000)
Chicago 20,080 bu
Illinois River 52,178 bu
Toledo/Maumee 54,975 bu
St. Louis 10,825 bu
Minneapolis/St. P 31,132 bu
Duluth-Superior 31,975 bu
Arkansas (Rice) 23,729 cwt
Mississippi River 44,201 bu
GUIDE
Deliverable: Graded grain meeting exchange quality requirementsfor futures
delivery, excluding CCC-owned grain.
Includes all non-CCC deliverable grades regardless of wheather receipted and/or
registered. Non-deliverable Grades/Ungraded Graded Graded grain not meeting
exchange quality requirements for futures delivery and ungraded grain, excluding
CCC-owned grain.
CCC Stocks Grain owned by CCC.
Note: Non-deliverable classes or subclasses of grain (e.g. white wheat or white
corn) are not included in any of the figures.
(Reporting by Michael Hirtzer)