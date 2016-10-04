DELIVERABLE STOCKS OF GRAIN in regular warehouses on the Chicago Board of Trade as of Friday, Sept. 30, 2016. Location WHEAT CORN SOYBEANS OATS RICE Chicago 12,805 232 62 176 0 Toledo 31,626 0 0 0 0 Northwest Ohio 11,662 0 0 0 0 Mississippi River 15,706 0 0 0 0 Ohio River 16,628 0 0 0 0 St. Louis 5,012 0 199 0 0 Minneapolis 0 0 0 13,863 0 Duluth-Superior 0 0 0 7,186 0 Arkansas 0 0 0 0 24,881 Lockport-Seneca 0 933 142 0 0 Ottawa-Chillicothe 0 2,480 727 0 0 Creve Coeur - Pekin 0 0 97 0 0 Havana-Grafton 0 0 729 0 0 TOTALS 93,439 3,645 1,956 21,225 24,881 Week Ago Totals 91,791 2,576 1,269 20,393 22,242 Year Ago Totals 54,907 2,618 2,173 18,434 22,452 Note: this deliverable stocks data excludes non-deliverable, ungraded and CCC stocks. --- Regular capacity for deliveries on the futures market from reporting warehouses on the CBOT: Area (in 1000) Chicago 20,080 bu Illinois River 52,178 bu Toledo/Maumee 54,975 bu St. Louis 10,825 bu Minneapolis/St. P 31,132 bu Duluth-Superior 31,975 bu Arkansas (Rice) 23,729 cwt Mississippi River 44,201 bu GUIDE Deliverable: Graded grain meeting exchange quality requirementsfor futures delivery, excluding CCC-owned grain. Includes all non-CCC deliverable grades regardless of wheather receipted and/or registered. Non-deliverable Grades/Ungraded Graded Graded grain not meeting exchange quality requirements for futures delivery and ungraded grain, excluding CCC-owned grain. CCC Stocks Grain owned by CCC. Note: Non-deliverable classes or subclasses of grain (e.g. white wheat or white corn) are not included in any of the figures. (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer)