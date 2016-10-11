TORONTO Oct 10 CANADA AUTO UNION UNIFOR SAYS CANNOT ACCEPT TENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH FIAT CHRYSLER THAT DOESN'T CONTAIN PATTERN AGREEMENT CANADA AUTO UNION UNIFOR SAYS WILL STRIKE IF PATTERN AGREEMENT NOT REACHED IN NEXT 4 HOURS Canada auto union unifor says major hurdle reached in talks with fiat chrysler automobiles (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)