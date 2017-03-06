DETROIT, March 6 General Motors Co said
the sale of its European Opel and Vauxhall operations will free
$2 billion to accelerate planned share repurchases.
GM previously authorized a total of $14 billion in share
repurchases and has $8 billion remaining under that plan, Chief
Financial Officer Chuck Stevens told analysts and investors
during a conference call on Monday. GM can accelerate those
buybacks, in part because it will reduce its target minimum cash
balance to $18 billion from $20 billion currently.
(Reporting by Joe White; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)