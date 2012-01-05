Jan 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower European Financial Stability

Facility

Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 04, 2015

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.57

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 136.3

bp over the OBL 156

Payment Date January 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank,

Societe Generale

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

