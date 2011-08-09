BANGKOK Aug 9 Thai Oil Pcl , Thailand's
largest oil refiner, said on Tuesday its quarterly net profit
tripled due to a surge in its refining margin from a year
earlier.
Thai Oil, nearly half-owned by top energy firm PTT ,
made an April-June net profit of 3.24 billion baht ($108
million) versus 1.08 billion a year earlier. Eight analysts
polled by Reuters had forecast 3 billion baht on average.
But net profit fell sharply from the 7.23 billion baht
earned in the first quarter due to a drop in the refining
margin.
Analysts had expected Thai Oil's second-quarter refining
margin to be around $5.3 a barrel, up from $2.9 a year earlier
but down from $6.1 in the first quarter when spreads for diesel
and jet fuel rose on the back of higher demand from Japan.
Its refining margin is expected to improve from late in the
third quarter and rise sharply in the fourth quarter because of
Japanese demand for heating oil as a result of a power shortage
after its earthquake in March.
Thai Oil has a refining capacity of 275,000 barrels a day of
crude oil and other feedstocks, representing about 22 percent of
Thailand's total, and it also runs paraxylene petrochemical and
lubricant businesses via subsidiaries.
Thai Oil shares fell 10.5 percent in the second quarter,
underperforming a 0.6 percent fall in the broad index .
($1 = 29.92 Baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)