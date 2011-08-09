BANGKOK Aug 9 Thai Oil Pcl , Thailand's largest oil refiner, said on Tuesday its quarterly net profit tripled due to a surge in its refining margin from a year earlier.

Thai Oil, nearly half-owned by top energy firm PTT , made an April-June net profit of 3.24 billion baht ($108 million) versus 1.08 billion a year earlier. Eight analysts polled by Reuters had forecast 3 billion baht on average.

But net profit fell sharply from the 7.23 billion baht earned in the first quarter due to a drop in the refining margin.

Analysts had expected Thai Oil's second-quarter refining margin to be around $5.3 a barrel, up from $2.9 a year earlier but down from $6.1 in the first quarter when spreads for diesel and jet fuel rose on the back of higher demand from Japan.

Its refining margin is expected to improve from late in the third quarter and rise sharply in the fourth quarter because of Japanese demand for heating oil as a result of a power shortage after its earthquake in March.

Thai Oil has a refining capacity of 275,000 barrels a day of crude oil and other feedstocks, representing about 22 percent of Thailand's total, and it also runs paraxylene petrochemical and lubricant businesses via subsidiaries.

Thai Oil shares fell 10.5 percent in the second quarter, underperforming a 0.6 percent fall in the broad index . ($1 = 29.92 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)