BEIJING, Aug 11 Car sales in China climbed 6.7 percent in July from a year earlier, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said, extending a pattern of subdued growth in the world's largest auto market.

The following table shows passenger car and vehicle sales in June and the year to date by manufacturer (units; percent changes are from a year earlier). ---------------------------------------------------------------

July pct change y-t-d pct --------------------------------------------------------------- NATIONAL TOTAL BY CAAM Cars 1,011,800 6.7 8,123,700 5.9

Vehicles 1,275,300 2.2 10,601,800 3.2

---------------------------------------------------------------

July pct change y-t-d

---------------------------------------------------------------

Ford 32,320 3.0 306,830 13.0

CFMA NA NA 185,542 9.0

Jiangling 14,009 7.0 119,313 18.0

Toyota 82,500 28.4 436,900 2.4

Mazda 16,265 - 9.0 118,968 -4.0

Hyundai Kia 84,024 6.0 NA 11.6

Beijing Hyundai52,016 NA NA NA

DF Yueda Kia 32,008 31.2 NA NA

BMW 18,858 36.1 NA NA

Mercedes 14,470 NA 109,510 50.0

S-class 2,530 NA 18,620 60.0

GLK SUV 4,600 79.0 12,175 203.0 Dongfeng 164,167 14.1 1,228,769 10.1

DF Nissan 114,017 19.6 848,457 14.2

DF PSA 27,800 12.2 221,660 12.2

DF Honda 20,753 -6.4 137,744 -8.3 SAIC 270,439 -3.0 2,274,463 10.8

Shanghai VW 77,168 -7.8 654,019 22.4

Shanghai GM 94,260 17.4 706,332 26.1

SAIC cars 10,583 -18.8 90,978 -2.4

SGMW 80,025 -12.6 727,806 -5.8 Great Wall 29,500 NA 267,900

NA Chery 42,600 NA 358,500 NA ----------------------------------------------------------- -- * Hyundai, Kia's sales do not include imported models. * Chery and Great Wall's sales data were provided by CAAM * Volkswagen's sales include mainland China and Hong Kong

NOTE:

General Motors Co operates a 49-51 percent owned car manufacturing venture with top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp Ltd in Shanghai. It also makes mini-vans and pick-up trucks in a three-way tie-up with SAIC and Liuzhou Wuling Automobile in southern China. It has another venture with FAW Group producing light commercial vehicles.

Toyota Motor Corp operates car ventures with Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd and FAW Group in China.

Ford Motor Co makes Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and other sedans in China in a three-way tie-up with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Japan's Mazda Motor Corp . It also holds 30 percent of Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd , which makes Ford Transit vans.

Mazda Motor operates a car venture with U.S. peer Ford Motor and Chongqing Changan Automobile. It also makes Mazda models with FAW Group via a production licence pact.

Hyundai Motor Co has a car venture with BAIC. Kia Motors Corp makes cars in China in a tie-up with Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd and Jiangsu Yueda Investment Co Ltd .

Daimler AG ( DAIGn.DE ) makes Mercedes-Benz models in partnership with Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Corp.

(Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills)