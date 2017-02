BANGKOK Aug 5 Thai stocks fell 3 percent in early trade on Friday, tracking a sell-off in global markets, with energy shares in particular under pressure because of the tumbling crude oil market.

At 0301 GMT, the main SET index was down 3.09 percent at 1,089.26, the lowest since July 19.

The energy subindex dropped 3.3 percent, led by a 4.3 percent loss to 168.5 baht in energy explorer PTT Exploration and Production . (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould)