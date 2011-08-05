* Reduces many Italian banks ratings

* Cites weakening earnings outlook

Aug 5 Goldman Sachs downgraded several European Banks as rising sovereign yield and lowered market expectations of future short term rates have worsened Italian banks earnings outlook.

Goldman cut its rating on top Italian bank UniCredit (CRDI.MI), citing weakening earnings outlook and visibility and cut its price target on Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI).

However, the brokerage continues to believe that moderate asset repricing and improving sight-deposit spreads have the capacity to partly offset higher funding costs on new debt issuance, especially retail bonds.

The brokerage also cut price targets on two of Spain's top banks -- Santander (SAN.MC) and BBVA (BBVA.MC).

"In Spain, rising sovereign risk resulted in closure of unsecured funding avenues for banks; as a result, competition for retail deposits increased dramatically," Goldman said.

It upgraded Credit Agricole SA (CAGR.PA) to "neutral" from "sell," citing previous underperformance as a result of its exposure to Greece. For alerts, click on [ID:nWNAB6207] [ID:nWNAB6208]

(Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

((suzannah.benjamin@thomsonreuters.com; within UK +44 207 542 1810; outside UK +91 80 4135 5353; Reuters Messaging: suzannah.benjamin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: EUROPEANBANKS/RESEARCH GOLDMANSACHS

(C) Reuters 2011. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution ofReuters content, including by caching, framing or similar means, is expresslyprohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuterssphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group ofcompanies around the world.