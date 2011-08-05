TOKYO Aug 5 Tokyo Electric Power Co said on Friday the oil-fired 600-megawatt No.4 unit at its Kashima plant, north of Tokyo, will go online on Saturday as scheduled, with repairs having been completed earlier in the day.

The unit, shut on July 27, had been restarted on April 1 to make up for a fall in power from other plants due to damage from the March 11 earthquake and tsunami.

The company also said it kept its power supply forecast for the end of August unchanged at 56,100 MW as two more reactors at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant on the Sea of Japan coast will enter scheduled maintenance during the month.

Its estimate for peak demand in its service area including Tokyo this summer is 55,000 MW, compared with last summer's peak of 59,990 MW.

Companies and households are being urged to reduce power usage so as to avoid blackouts.

(Reporting by Risa Maeda)