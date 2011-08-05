TOKYO Aug 5 Tokyo Electric Power Co
said on Friday the oil-fired 600-megawatt No.4 unit at its
Kashima plant, north of Tokyo, will go online on Saturday as
scheduled, with repairs having been completed earlier in the
day.
The unit, shut on July 27, had been restarted on April 1 to
make up for a fall in power from other plants due to damage from
the March 11 earthquake and tsunami.
The company also said it kept its power supply forecast for
the end of August unchanged at 56,100 MW as two more reactors at
its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant on the Sea of Japan coast will
enter scheduled maintenance during the month.
Its estimate for peak demand in its service area including
Tokyo this summer is 55,000 MW, compared with last summer's peak
of 59,990 MW.
Companies and households are being urged to reduce power
usage so as to avoid blackouts.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda)