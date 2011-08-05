(Adds details, context)
SINGAPORE Aug 5 Singapore's Public Transport
Council (PTC) on Friday allowed transport operators SMRT
and ComfortDelgro to raise fares by just 1
percent --far less than the 2.8 percent sought by the two
operators.
The decision comes four weeks after the two operators
requested a fare hike, sparking off fierce criticism by
commuters who complained of overcrowded buses and trains as well
as lax enforcement of service standards by authorities.
The opposition Workers' Party, which made strong gains
during May general elections, called for the two transport
operators, who run city buses and subway trains, to be
nationalised and run by a not-for-profit state body.
"The approved fare adjustment of 1 percent is significantly
less than the quantum of adjustment that the operators have
applied for," the PTC said in a statement.
The council also welcomed several concessions made by SMRT
and ComfortDelgro unit SBS Transit in recent days,
such as extending the hours when senior citizens enjoy
concession fares.
The cost of transportation in Singapore, which acccounts for
16 percent of the consumer price index, rose by 10.4 percent in
June from a year ago, fuelled by the higher cost of quotas to
purchase motor vehicles and rising petrol prices.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim)