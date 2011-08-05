(Adds details, context)

SINGAPORE Aug 5 Singapore's Public Transport Council (PTC) on Friday allowed transport operators SMRT and ComfortDelgro to raise fares by just 1 percent --far less than the 2.8 percent sought by the two operators.

The decision comes four weeks after the two operators requested a fare hike, sparking off fierce criticism by commuters who complained of overcrowded buses and trains as well as lax enforcement of service standards by authorities.

The opposition Workers' Party, which made strong gains during May general elections, called for the two transport operators, who run city buses and subway trains, to be nationalised and run by a not-for-profit state body.

"The approved fare adjustment of 1 percent is significantly less than the quantum of adjustment that the operators have applied for," the PTC said in a statement.

The council also welcomed several concessions made by SMRT and ComfortDelgro unit SBS Transit in recent days, such as extending the hours when senior citizens enjoy concession fares.

The cost of transportation in Singapore, which acccounts for 16 percent of the consumer price index, rose by 10.4 percent in June from a year ago, fuelled by the higher cost of quotas to purchase motor vehicles and rising petrol prices. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)