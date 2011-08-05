Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
* Q3 EPS adj $0.78 vs est $0.72
* Q3 rev $244.7 mln vs est $217.7 mln
* Raises operating income outlook
Aug 5 - Sirona Dental Systems Inc posted a quarterly profit that beat market estimates on strong revenue growth from its international markets and raised its full-year 2011 operating income outlook.
For the full year, the company now expects operating income, excluding amortization expense and a one-time charge, of $218 million to $223 million, up from its prior view of $214 million to $221 million.
For the third quarter, the dental equipment maker earned $36.3 million, or 63 cents a share, compared with $16.6 million, or 29 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter.
Excluding items, the company earned 78 cents a share.
Net sales rose 34 percent to $244.7 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 72 cents a share, on revenue of $217.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Sirona closed at $46.44 Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.