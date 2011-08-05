* Raises both to 'outperform'

* Upgrades VMWare on higher rev, limited competition

* Raises Salesforce.com on Radian6, Chatter

Aug 5 Wells Fargo upgraded VMware Inc (VMW.N) and Salesforce.com Inc (CRM.N) to "outperform" citing potential for higher growth in the near-term for the software makers.

The brokerage sees higher license revenues and limited competition in the datacenter transformation area helping VMWare to grow despite a volatile market and challenging economic conditions.

Salesforce.com's recent acquisition of Radian6, a social analytics company [ID:nSGE72T037], and its enterprise social network Salesforce Chatter will help retain and fuel its customer relationship management business, the brokerage said in a note.

Shares of VMWare were trading at $88.79 in pre-market trade, after closing at $88.88 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. Shares of Salesforce.com were trading at $136 pre-market. They had closed at $135.43 on the same exchange.

