August 05(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute
Issue Amount 75 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date August 13, 2032
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 103.179
Payment Date August 24, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Notes The issue size will total 535 million
Swiss francs when fungible
ISIN CH0115967397
Temporary ISIN CH0135288485
Data supplied by International Insider.