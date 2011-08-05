LONDON, Aug 5, (Reuters Life!) - A new Jacobean-style
theatre, built next to Shakespeare's restored Globe alongside
the River Thames, will be lit by candle and lantern and feature
something the Bard would have loved -- a roof.
The replica of an indoor theatre based on 17th century
designs -- the earliest in existence -- will be housed on the
same site as the Globe, in a building similar to the old
Blackfriars theatre, another Elizabethan playhouse,
Shakespeare's Globe said in a statement.
English playwright William Shakespeare reached maturity as a
dramatist during the latter part of the reign of England's Queen
Elizabeth I and that of her successor King James I, for whom the
period Jacobean is named.
The new theatre will be the most complete recreation of a
Shakespearean indoor theatre yet, and complement one of the most
atmospheric and historic stages in London.
"The faithful recreation of the Globe 14 years ago
revolutionised people's ideas of what a theatre can, could and
should be," Artistic Director Dominic Dromgoole said on the
theatre's website. "The recreation of an indoor Jacobean
theatre, the closest simulacrum of Shakespeare's own Blackfriars
that we can achieve, will have the same effect, and will prove a
revelation of equal magnitude".
Performances will be relatively intimate, as the new
theatre, which is smaller than its open-air counterpart, will
seat around 320 people. In order to recreate the experience of
17th century theatre, some of the plays will be lit by candle
and lantern light.
While the original Globe was home to many of Shakespeare's
best known plays, later works, such as "The Tempest",
"Cymbeline" and "The Winter's Tale" were written for an entirely
different space to the outdoor Elizabethan playhouses.
These productions were written to be performed in the newly
designed indoor theatres and allowed playwrights to be
increasingly imaginative.
The current Shakespeare's Globe, which sits on the south
bank of the River Thames in London, is a reconstruction of the
Globe Theatre built in 1599, and provides cover only over its
seated section. The standing section, or the "pit", remains at
the mercy of summer showers.
The design of the new theatre is inspired by two drawings
for an indoor theatre, made in 1616, found in the archives of
Worcester College Library, Oxford University. They are believed
to be the work of John Webb, protégé to the architect Inigo
Jones, and were discovered in the 1960s.
Shakespeare's Globe said it had appointed London-based
architects Allies & Morrison to lead the project which will cost
8 million pounds ($13,058,452).
"It's an absolute thrill to take on the challenge of
creating a new space that Shakespeare would have recognised, the
kind of theatre for which he wrote his last plays including the
Tempest," Allies & Morrison partner Paul Appleton told the
Guardian newspaper this week.
The original Globe burned to the ground in 1613 as a result
of cannon fire during the staging of a play which has come to be
known as "Henry VIII" and was rebuilt in the late 1990s after a
sustained campaign by American actor and director Sam Wanamaker.
Shakespeare's Globe (www.shakespearesglobe.com) runs
a theatre season from April to October putting on productions of
Shakespeare's works and conducts year-round tours of the
theatre, but also houses a library, an exhibition and promotes
the study of Shakespeare.
This next addition to the Shakespeare's Globe site is still
fundraising but is due to open for the winter season in 2013.
($1 = 0.613 British Pounds)
(Edited by Paul Casciato)