BRIEF-MTV's Mina Lefevre to join Facebook as head of originals development- Facebook post
* Mina Lefevre to join Facebook as head of originals development from MTV - Facebook post Source text : http://bit.ly/2kosLoZ
MANILA Aug 6 The U.S. credit rating cut should push Washington to address its economic problems, a Philippines presidential spokesman said on Saturday.
Standard and Poor's on Friday downgraded its long-term credit rating for the United States to AA-plus.
"It has been expected for some time. In a way, it's a wake up call for the U.S. to begin to seriously address its economic issues. We're confident they will be able to do this," presidential spokesman Ricky Carandang wrote in a mobile text message to reporters. (Repporting by Rosemarie Francisco, writing by Jonathan Thatcher)
* Mina Lefevre to join Facebook as head of originals development from MTV - Facebook post Source text : http://bit.ly/2kosLoZ
* Teck Resources- Suncor provided an update regarding its recently completed review of schedule, project costs and throughput
SINGAPORE, Feb 9 Oil prices stabilised on Thursday, boosted by an unexpected draw in U.S. gasoline inventories, although bloated crude supplies meant that fuel markets remained under pressure.