MUMBAI Aug 6 India's Sesa Goa Ltd , owned by London-listed Vedanta Plc , said on Saturday it had agreed to acquire a 51 percent stake in Liberia-based Western Cluster Ltd (WCL) for a cash payment of $90 million.

Sesa Goa will buy the majority stake in WCL from its Delaware, U.S.-based owner Elenilto Minerals & Mining LLC, it said in an exchange statement.

WCL is the winner of a bid to develop the Western Cluster iron ore deposits floated by the government of Liberia and has access to over 1 billion tonnes of potential iron ore resources, the statement added. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre)