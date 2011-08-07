JAKARTA Aug 7 PT Newmont Nusa Tenggara (NNT), a unit of U.S. miner Newmont Mining Corp , said on Sunday there had been no significant impact on production from several days of protests at its Indonesian copper and gold mine.

Local authorities have dispersed the protesters who since Aug. 2 had been blocking access and disrupting operations at the Batu Hijau copper and gold mine in the island of West Sumbawa.

"It had no significant impact ... Now we have our operations running normally," Rubi Purnomo said in a text-message to Reuters. The company had been using stockpiles to continue processing.

Newmont also plans to review its job application process which had been the focus of the protests.

Batu Hijau aims to produce around 275 million pounds of copper and 275,000 ounces of gold in 2011. (Reporting by Karima Anjani, editing by Jonathan Thatcher)