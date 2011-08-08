(Adds details, background, quotes, shares)

MUMBAI Aug 8 Shares of Indian fertiliser firms rose 2-5 percent early on Monday in a weak Mumbai market after the government moved a step closer to decontrolling urea prices and bringing it under the nutrient based policy.

Shares of key urea makers Coromandel International (CORF.NS), Tata Chemicals, Nagarjuna Fertilizers (NGFR.NS), Chambal Fertilisers (CHMB.NS), Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers, which are the likely beneficiaries of the move, all rose, even as the key benchmark index was down nearly 3 percent on the U.S. rating downgrade.

On Friday, a group of ministers (GoM) gave the go-ahead for decontrolling urea prices and decided to bring urea under the nutrient-based policy.

The GoM also approved up to 10 percent price hike for urea in the first year of the policy, which would help urea makers have better control over profitability.

The new proposals are yet to be approved by the federal Cabinet.

This is an "extremely positive" step for industry, Tarun Surana, analyst with Sunidhi Securities & Finance, said in a note.

"Though the existing policy had a provision for reasonable returns to urea units, many units closed due to non-viability in last few years, while many others merely survived with very low profitability," he said.

"With freedom to hike prices to pass on cost pressures to customers (farmers), industry will have better control over its profitability."

Urea is the most widely used soil nutrient in India and companies have been struggling to increase production on issues related to availability of natural gas and rising cost pressures cutting profits.

The present retail price for urea is about 5,300 rupees per tonne and farmers will have to pay 10 percent more for the nutrient in the first year after the new policy is implemented.

"The development also ensures that fertiliser makers price the products in a competitive manner and in a way that farmers can afford it," another analyst with a Mumbai-based brokerage said.

Issues related to availability of natural gas at cheap rates has prompted Indian fertiliser makers to set up urea making plants in Africa.

State-run Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers (RSTC.NS) is setting up a $1.5 billion urea unit in Ghana while it is exploring possibilities to set up a fertiliser manufacturing facility in Mozambique.

Tata Chemicals (TTCH.NS) is investing $290 million to buy a 25 percent stake in its joint venture project with the government of Gabon to set up a urea manufacturing project.

At 10:12 a.m., shares of key urea makers were trading up 1.8-2.64 percent in a Mumbai market that was down 2.94 percent.

(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)

