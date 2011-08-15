HONG KONG, August 15 News and developments in
Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending August
12.
AUGUST 12
INDONESIA'S CENTRAL BANK has temporarily barred takeovers in
the banking sector, citing upcoming ownership rules, sowing more
uncertainty about the regulatory environment in Southeast Asia's
biggest economy.
GLOBAL PRIVATE EQUITY firm Lone Star has put a Tokyo
property on sale aiming to raise up to 100 billion yen ($1.3
billion) before loans on the office and banquet hall complex
mature early next year, sources with knowledge of the matter
said.
HONG KONG-BASED investment group, First Eastern, is taking a
stake in Camper & Nicholsons Marina Investments Ltd ,
and establishing a joint venture with it to develop marinas and
property projects in China, according to a statement.
AUGUST 11
U.S. INVESTMENT BANK Goldman Sachs is very likely to
invest around 600 billion won ($555 million) in South Korean
private equity fund MBK Partners in its bid for Woori Finance
Holdings , a source with direct knowledge of the
proposed deal told Reuters.
INTERNATIONAL FINANCE CORP (IFC), a unit of the World Bank,
said in an emailed response to Reuters it has fulfilled its role
as a long-term investor in Bank of Shanghai, and is looking for
a new partner to help growth in the Chinese lender.
TAISHIN FINANCIAL , which counts private equity
firm Newbridge Capital as a major investor, said its
president Lin Keh-hsiao had died in a fall while hiking on a
mountain in Taiwan.
INTEL CAPITAL, the global investment arm of top chipmaker
Intel Corp , said it will create a $300 million fund to
invest in companies building hardware and software technologies
for the new category of PCs known as Ultrabook.
AUGUST 10
PRIVATE EQUITY FIRMS Carlyle and Unison Capital
will sell part of their Japanese investment in wafer business
Covalent Materials for $451 million as they seek to return cash
to their investors.
INTERVIEW-Chinese companies Maple Leaf Educational Systems
and clinical research outsourcing (CRO) firm GenScript, are
seeking "windows of opportunity" to list in the U.S., as
overseas IPOs by many Chinese firms have been delayed by
negative market environment, a key investor in the firms said.
JAPAN'S ASAHI Group Holdings is in the final stage
of negotiations to buy New Zealand beverages group Independent
Liquor from private equity firms Unitas Capital and Pacific
Equity Partners, two sources told Reuters.
GLOBAL LAW FIRM Kirkland & Ellis LLP said on Wednesday that
it is hiring eight senior lawyers for its Hong Kong office to
meet growing demand for M&A services in Asia.
AUGUST 9
BUYOUT FIRM TPG Capital , South Korea's Hankook Tire
and Japan's Yokohama Rubber are among
bidders for a controlling stake worth at least $200 million in
Indonesian tyre maker PT Multistrada Arah Sarana ,
three sources told Reuters.
AUGUST 8
CHINA INVESTMENT CORP is to buy a stake in GDF
Suez's gas exploration and production unit and to
finance the French utility's expansion in power-thirsty Asia,
sources said.
BAIN CAPITAL and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co are
among potential bidders for Australian software company MYOB
Ltd, an asset which could be sold for around A$1 billion ($1
billion), three sources familiar with the matter said.
STANDARD CHARTERED BANK's private equity arm is
scouting for more deals in Saudi Arabia after buying a minority
stake in a Saudi Binladin Group unit for $75 million.
IFC said it will invest $15 million into Hyderabad biomass
power firm Shalivahana Green Energy's expansion plans.
(Compiled by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)