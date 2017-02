MUMBAI Aug 8 India's No. 3 steel maker JSW Steel , in which Japan's JFE Holdings owns 14.8 percent, said it plans to operate its plants in south India at about 80 percent capacity after the country's top court partially lifted an iron ore mining ban imposed in a key region of Karnataka state.

On Friday, India's Supreme Court allowed state-run miner NMDC to mine up to 1 million tonnes per month of the steel-making ingredient from Aug. 6 in the Bellary district. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)