* Says to operate plant at 80 pct capacity

* Requires 18 mln tonnes of iron ore for 11 MTPA capacity (Adds details)

MUMBAI Aug 8 India's No.3 steelmaker JSW Steel said on Monday it plans to raise output at its plant in southern Karnataka state after the country's top court partially lifted an iron ore mining ban in a key region of the state.

It now plans to operate its plants in south India at about 80 percent capacity. It had cut production at its Karnataka plant by 30 to 35 percent last week after the court imposed an interim ban on mining in Bellary, from where it sources most of its ore for the 10 million tonne plant.

The Mumbai-based steelmaker has a capacity of 11 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), with plants in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu state, and requires 18 MTPA of iron ore to operate them at full capacity, it said.

"JSW Steel plans to operate its plants at present at around 80 percent capacity; with an expectation of further relief in the availability of ore from the Honorable Supreme Court of India to enhance the capacity utilization beyond 80 percent," it said in a statement.

But JSW did not respond to queries on how much of the additional volumes from NMDC's Bellary operations it would get. It only said in the statement the iron ore mined by NMDC will be sold to domestic steelmakers in consultation with the federal ministry of steel.

JSW Steel, which procures iron ore from NMDC, will have to compete with others such as KIOCL, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd. and several other small pellet and sponge iron makers, for the output mined from the Bellary region.

On Friday, India's Supreme Court allowed state-run miner NMDC to mine up to 1 million tonnes per month of the steel-making ingredient from Aug. 6 in Bellary. It had imposed the ban on July 29 on environmental worries.

But NMDC mines only about 6 million tonnes of iron ore annually from the region and will have to expand capacity to handle any additional output. It has said it would mobilise all resources to meet any expanded output targets.

"Ramping up production from these mines to 12 million tonnes per year in the near term would be challenging for NMDC in our view," said Angel Broking in its report.

Shares of JSW Steel, in which Japan's JFE Holdings owns 14.8 percent, have fallen about 39 percent since July 29 . The stock was also hit when it was named in allegations by an anti-graft watchdog of illegal iron ore purchase. The steelmaker has denied any wrongdoing.

Shares in the steelmaker, valued by the market at $3.5 billion, provisionally ended down 4.1 percent at 672.00 rupees in a weak Mumbai market . (Reporting by Ketan Bondre & Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)