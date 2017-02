BANGKOK Aug 8 Indonesian stocks regained some of their early losses on Monday, rallying along with other Southeast Asian stock markets as big cap shares recovered some lost ground.

At 0800 GMT, Indonesia's main stock index was down 1.5 percent at 3,862.89 after an early fall of around 5 percent. Thai stocks were off 0.95 percent, Malaysia 1.5 percent and Singapore 3.6 percent.

Philippine stocks ended down 2.4 percent, despite foreign inflows of $38.4 million, exchange data showed. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)