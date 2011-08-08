* Cuts Cheesecake, Texas Roadhouse to "neutral"

* Says exposure to emerging mkts a plus for Starbucks, Yum

(Follows alerts)

Aug 8 Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) and Yum Brands Inc (YUM.N) could sustain above-average earnings growth, Baird said and upgraded the two restaurants stocks to "outperform" from "neutral."

The brokerage said exposure to emerging markets will boost earnings growth for Yum and faster global development for Starbucks.

Baird, however, downgraded casual dining stocks Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE.O) and Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH.O) to "neutral" from "outperform," citing reduced confidence in the near-term earnings outlook.

Baird cut its price target on Cheesecake to $30 from $38 and Texas Roadhouse to $16 from $18.

Shares of Starbucks closed at $36.72 on Friday on Nasdaq, while Yum's closed at $50.71 on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

