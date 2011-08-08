August 8 Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Monday.
Borrower Network Rail Infrastructure Finance PLC
Guarantor Financial Indemnity From The United Kingdom
Issue Amount $200 million
Maturity Date June 14, 2013
Coupon 3-month Libor + 2 bp
Reoffer price 100.022
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 1 bp
Payment Date August 15, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total $1.0 billion
when fungible
ISIN XS0637327619
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.