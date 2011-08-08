August 8 Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Monday.

Borrower Network Rail Infrastructure Finance PLC

Guarantor Financial Indemnity From The United Kingdom

Issue Amount $200 million

Maturity Date June 14, 2013

Coupon 3-month Libor + 2 bp

Reoffer price 100.022

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 1 bp

Payment Date August 15, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total $1.0 billion

when fungible

ISIN XS0637327619

