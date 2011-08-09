KUALA LUMPUR Aug 9 Malaysian engineering and construction firm Ranhill Bhd said on Tuesday it has received a takeover offer from a consortium of investors including its chief executive Hamdan Mohamad at 90 sen a share.

Other investors in the consortium included Cheval Infrastructure Fund L.P. (acting via its general partner, TAEL Management Co. (Cayman) Ltd) and Ranhill Corporation Sdn Bhd, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The offer for the shares not already owned is valued at 259 million ringgit ($85,789,996.688) and values Ranhill Bhd at 538 million ringgit. Ranhill's shares were last traded at 74.5 sen, which gives the takeover offer a premium of 21 percent.

($1 = 3.019 Malaysian Ringgits) (Reporting by Liau Y-Sing; Editing by Min Hun Fong)