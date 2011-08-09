KUALA LUMPUR Aug 9 Malaysian engineering and
construction firm Ranhill Bhd said on Tuesday it has
received a takeover offer from a consortium of investors
including its chief executive Hamdan Mohamad at 90 sen a share.
Other investors in the consortium included Cheval
Infrastructure Fund L.P. (acting via its general partner, TAEL
Management Co. (Cayman) Ltd) and Ranhill Corporation Sdn Bhd,
the company said in a stock exchange filing.
The offer for the shares not already owned is valued at 259
million ringgit ($85,789,996.688) and values Ranhill Bhd at 538
million ringgit. Ranhill's shares were last traded at 74.5 sen,
which gives the takeover offer a premium of 21 percent.
($1 = 3.019 Malaysian Ringgits)
(Reporting by Liau Y-Sing; Editing by Min Hun Fong)