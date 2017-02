SEOUL Aug 9 South Korean treasury bond futures rose sharply on Tuesday morning as deepening worries over the global economy shifted funds away from stocks to safer assets.

The September contract for three-year treasury futures KTBc1 leapt as much as 0.31 points to 104.13, after finishing flat the prior day. Foreign investors picked up a net 497 billion won ($459.05 million) worth of futures as of 0222 GMT. ($1 = 1082.650 Korean Won) (Reporting by Kim Yeonhee; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)