KUALA LUMPUR Aug 9 Malaysia's state investment
arm, Khazanah Nasional, and Tune Air, the parent of budget
carrier AirAsia , will hold a media briefing at 3:30 pm
(0730 GMT) on Tuesday, both firms said in a statement.
Shares of AirAsia and Malaysia's national carrier Malaysian
Airline System have been suspended from trade since Monday.
A source told Reuters on Monday the carriers are planning a
share swap that would give AirAsia's parent a 20 percent stake
in Malaysia's national airline.
Under the deal, Khazanah Nasional, which currently owns
close to 70 percent of MAS, would take a 10 percent stake in
AirAsia, said the source who asked not to be identified because
the deal has not been announced.
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Matt Driskill)