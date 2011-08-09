KUALA LUMPUR Aug 9 Malaysia's state investment arm, Khazanah Nasional, and Tune Air, the parent of budget carrier AirAsia , will hold a media briefing at 3:30 pm (0730 GMT) on Tuesday, both firms said in a statement.

Shares of AirAsia and Malaysia's national carrier Malaysian Airline System have been suspended from trade since Monday.

A source told Reuters on Monday the carriers are planning a share swap that would give AirAsia's parent a 20 percent stake in Malaysia's national airline.

Under the deal, Khazanah Nasional, which currently owns close to 70 percent of MAS, would take a 10 percent stake in AirAsia, said the source who asked not to be identified because the deal has not been announced. (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Matt Driskill)