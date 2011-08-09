BRIEF-LCI Industries to acquire italian-based manufacturer Sessa Klein
SEOUL Aug 9 South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS) is considering revising its August management plan to boost domestic stock buying, a spokesman at the world's No.4 pension fund said.
The spokesman for the $300 billion fund said officials were meeting to discuss changing the investment plan, viewing some blue chip stocks as ripe for buying from a long-term perspective.
The Korean pension fund and other public funds purchased a net 494.5 billion won ($456.7 million ) worth of stocks on the main index on Tuesday, buying for the 12th session in a row. ($1 = 1082.650 Korean Won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* CBS Radio - applying for withdrawal of registration statement because co entered into agreement and plan of merger with Entercom
* Ivanhoe Mines receives fourth of five scheduled US$41.2 million installment payments from Zijin Mining Group as part of Zijin's US$412 million investment in the Kamoa-Kakula copper project