SEOUL Aug 9 South Korea will consider imposing a ban on short-selling of shares in order to calm the current market instability, the head of the country's financial watchdog said.

Financial Services Commission Chairman Kim Seok-dong told lawmakers that the recent market rout could turn into a long-term crisis.

His remarks come as the Korean bourse is also looking into a ban on short-selling.ID:nL3E7J90KI]

South Korea banned short-selling temporarily during the 2008 financial crisis. (Reporting by Ju-min Park and Cho Meeyoung; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)