Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date August 18, 2017

Coupon 3.375 pct

Issue price Undisclosed

Payment Date August 18, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital & SEB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion

Norwegian crown when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0533338934

