Aug 9 Shares of Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW.O) plummeted 33 percent to their lowest in almost three years on Tuesday, a day after it forecast weak third-quarter revenue hurt by soft pricing at its core digital content delivery network business.

The company said price declines in CDN services were lower than the last five quarters, but the improvement was not as rapid as it would like to see.

Limelight, which offers content delivery services to media clients by navigating less congested routes over the Web, also delayed the launch of its EyeWonder Interactive Advertising platform to early 2012.

"Limelight operates in a competitive environment, where pricing declines must be outweighed by volume growth and the space is becoming increasingly commoditized," brokerage Piper Jaffray said in a research note to clients.

"In value-added services, Limelight has an opportunity to expand margins, but will face significant competition from other players."

The company's value-added services include live streaming services for content in all major formats, including Adobe Flash, MP3 audio and Windows Media.

Last week, bigger rival Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM.O) lowered its full-year revenue growth target as a weakening European economy and muted Japanese spending add to a cut-throat pricing environment. [ID:nL3E7IR4T7]

Shares of Tempe, Arizona-based Limelight were down 33 percent at $2.22 in early morning trade, making it the biggest loser on Nasdaq.

The stock price hasn't seen much growth in recent years and has failed to get back up to its 2007 post-IPO levels of nearly $25.

(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

