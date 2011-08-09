August 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Rabobank Nederland
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date August 26, 2013
Coupon 0.3 pct
Issue price 100.539
Reoffer price 100.014
Spread 12 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid Swaps
Payment Date August 26, 2011
Lead Manager(s) UBS & Sarasin
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Dutch
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0134577235
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.