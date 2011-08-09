August 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date August 26, 2013

Coupon 0.3 pct

Issue price 100.539

Reoffer price 100.014

Spread 12 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid Swaps

Payment Date August 26, 2011

Lead Manager(s) UBS & Sarasin

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Dutch

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN CH0134577235

