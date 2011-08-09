Aug 9 Morgan Stanley said General Motors Co's (GM.N) stock could fall as low as $10 if the world slips into a severe recession, but conversely climb to as high as $50 in the event of a slow global recovery.

Shares of the U.S. automaker, which went public in November 2010 after emerging from a government-led bankruptcy, closed at $25.54 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.̀

"While GM shares may have room to fall 50 percent in a severe global recession, it may perform better than many of its global automotive peers," Morgan Stanley, which rates the stock "overweight," said in a note .

"In any case, prepare for continued volatility."

Global markets have fallen the world over after Standard & Poor's downgraded the U.S. credit rating to AA+ last week.

In the global recession scenario, the brokerage expects GM's EBIT margin to decline from nearly 8 percent to just above breakeven in 2012, with losses through 2015.

"Our scenario has GM volume falling over 14 percent in 2012 globally vs. our current forecast of 8 percent growth. The difference is 2.3 million units and nearly $40 billion of revenue," Morgan Stanley said.

The brokerage said auto stocks were among the most pro-cyclical 'boom-and-bust' names in the equity market.

"In an upturn, these stocks nearly always earn more than you think. In a downturn, the opposite is true."

The brokerage said GM is highly levered to both North America and emerging markets and has the chance to translate competitive costs and a strong balance sheet into taking risk on the top line.

GM can come out of a recession even stronger on a relative/competitive basis, it said, adding that competitor Ford Motor Co (F.N) would be in a more distressed position.

(Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

