UPDATE 4-Oil rises on signs of record compliance with OPEC output deal
* SEB expects 198 new U.S. oil rigs this year (Adds OPEC figures, analyst comments, updates prices)
SEOUL Aug 10 South Korean stock index futures briefly slipped into negative territory on Wednesday, erasing earlier gains.
By 0159 GMT, KOSPI 200 Sept futures KSc1 were up 1 percent, after opening more than 4 percent higher.
The main index also cut gains to around 1 percent after opening over 4 percent higher, pressured by heavy foreign selling. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* SEB expects 198 new U.S. oil rigs this year (Adds OPEC figures, analyst comments, updates prices)
* Reports 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results, and announces 2017 non-gaap operating income guidance and participation by management at industry conferences
COPENHAGEN, Feb 10 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems has leapt to the top of the U.S. wind market, overtaking General Electric in new capacity installed last year, although slower demand growth and doubts over political support could threaten its position.