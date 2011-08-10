SEOUL Aug 10 South Korean stock index futures briefly slipped into negative territory on Wednesday, erasing earlier gains.

By 0159 GMT, KOSPI 200 Sept futures KSc1 were up 1 percent, after opening more than 4 percent higher.

The main index also cut gains to around 1 percent after opening over 4 percent higher, pressured by heavy foreign selling. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)