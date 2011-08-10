HONG KONG Aug 10 Global law firm Kirkland &
Ellis LLP said on Wednesday that it is hiring eight senior
lawyers for its Hong Kong office to meet growing demand for M&A
services in Asia.
The firm said in a release that it planned to expand to 50
lawyers in Asia, most of them fluent in Mandarin Chinese. The
latest hires are for Hong Kong and U.S. capital markets and M&A,
and debt finance.
"We intend to be the leading adviser to sponsors of complex
deals in Asia," said Hong Kong private equity partner David Eich
in a statement.
Kirkland's expansion comes amid growing demand for pre-IPO
advice from private equity firms investing in Chinese companies,
and rising buyouts of so-called "China orphan" stocks, Chinese
companies listed on overseas exchanges whose stocks have been
hit by a wave of recent accountancy and governance scandals.
Kirkland's recent Asia deals include Bain Capital's
acquisition of Asimco Technologies and the pending take-private
of China Fire & Security Group Inc , and Koor Industries
Ltd pending a $2.4 billion agreement for Makhteshim
Agan Group to merge with a ChemChina subsidiary.
(Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Chris Lewis)