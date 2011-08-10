August 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 9, 2013

Coupon 3-month Libor + 25 bp

Payment Date September 9, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programe

ISIN CH0135877956

