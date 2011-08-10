August 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic Of Germany
Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro
Maturity Date August 16, 2019
Coupon 2.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.156
Spread 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps, equivalent to 71 bp
Over the 3.5 pct bund July 2019
Payment Date August 16, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN DE000A1K0UA9
Data supplied by International Insider.