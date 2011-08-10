(Follows alerts)

* Does not raise FY view after adding new iSoft business

* Cuts FY12 operating margin forecast after iSoft addition

* Q1 EPS $1.17 vs est $0.69

* Q1 rev $4.03 bln vs est $3.97 bln

* Shares fall 18 pct

Aug 10 Technology services provider Computer Sciences Corp (CSC.N) failed to raise its full-year outlook even after including business from its recent acquisition of iSoft Group, pushing its shares down 18 percent to their lowest in 2-1/2 years.

It also cut its full-year operating margin forecast to 7-7.5 percent from 8.75-9.25, after including the impact of healthcare software provider iSoft.

Computer Sciences, which had guided for a full-year profit of $4.70-$4.80 and revenue of $16.5-$17 billion in May, stood by the numbers.

The company did not raise its new business awards from its previous forecast of $17 billion either.

For the first quarter, the company's net income jumped 28 percent to $183 million, or $1.17 per share.

Revenue rose 3 percent to $4.03 billion.

Analysts on an average had expected a profit of 69 cents per share, on revenue of $3.97 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Falls Church, Virginia-based company were down 15 percent, or $4.85, at $27.13 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

