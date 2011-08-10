August 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date August 18, 2031
Coupon 3.5 pct
Issue price 100.642
Payment Date August 18, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
