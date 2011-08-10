* Cuts FY12 operating margin forecast on iSoft, legal fees

* Q1 EPS $1.17 vs est $0.69

* Q1 rev $4.03 bln vs est $3.97 bln

* Shares fall 18 pct

Aug 10 Technology services provider Computer Sciences Corp (CSC.N) cut its full-year operating margin forecast and suspended its share buyback program, sending its shares down 18 percent to their lowest in 2-1/2 years.

The company said costs relating to lay-offs in the Nordic region will continue to affect full-year margins, along with its recent acquisition of healthcare software provider iSOFT Group.

Legal fees related to a class-action lawsuit and performance issues at the managed services sector (MSS) -- its largest, will also hurt, the company said.

The iSOFT buy will contribute about $150 million this year, the company said on a conference call with analysts.

"In subsequent years, we expect this business to generate double-digit margins and be accretive on a proforma basis," CEO Michael Laphen said.

MSS, which operates primarily in Europe's Nordic region, offers technology outsourcing and accounts for about 40 percent of CSC's revenue.

The company is facing a probe by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over accounting adjustments in the MSS. [ID:nSGE7100E6]

CSC now sees its full-year operating margin at 7-7.5 percent down from the 8.75-9.25 forecast earlier.

It stood by its May forecast of a full-year profit of $4.70-$4.80 and revenue of $16.5-$17.

CSC's job cuts in the Nordics had led to an employee strike and a lawsuit, which was settled in the company's favor. The costs involved had hit first-quarter margins, the company said.

Without all these costs, CSC would have forecast a full-year adjusted profit of $5.25-5.35 a share, according to a presentation that accompanied its earnings call.

"We have been advised by outside counsel that we need to suspend our open market buyback program until the conclusion of the audit committee's external/internal review associated with the Nordics," Laphen said on the call.

In December 2010, CSC had said it will buy back up to $1 billion of common stock. [ID:nASA018R5]

For the first quarter, the company's net income jumped 28 percent to $183 million, or $1.17 per share, while revenue rose 3 percent to $4.03 billion.

Analysts on an average had expected a profit of 69 cents per share, on revenue of $3.97 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Falls Church, Virginia-based company recovered some of their early losses and were down 11 percent at $28.39 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. They hit a low of $26.31 in the morning session.

(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

