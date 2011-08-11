SEOUL Aug 11 KT Corp , South Korea's No.2 mobile carrier, said on Thursday that it would reduce monthly mobile basic fees by 1,000 won ($0.93) starting in October.

The move is part of its mobile tariff savings plan worth 484 billion won a year, as it comes under pressure from the government trying to tame inflation in Asia's fourth-biggest economy. ($1 = 1080.150 Korean Won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)