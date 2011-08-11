* KT joins SK Tel in cutting basic fees by 1,000 won

SEOUL, Aug 11 KT Corp , South Korea's No.2 mobile carrier, said on Thursday that it would reduce monthly basic mobile fees by 1,000 won ($0.93) starting in October as part of its tariff savings plan worth 484 billion won annually.

South Korean telecos have come under pressure from the government trying to tame inflation in Asia's fourth-biggest economy, and investors are worried that further tariff cuts may be ahead as the country braces for presidential and general elections net year.

KT joined its bigger rival SK Telecom in slashing basic fees, a move which is likely to prod smallest player LG Uplus to follow suit.

KT also said it would offer subscribers 50 free text message services per month from November as part of its tariff cut package.

SK Telecom in June unveiled a mobile tariff savings plan worth $696 million annually.

Shares in KT declined 2.3 percent in a wider market that was down 1.7 percent as of 0051 GMT. Shares in LG Uplus traded 1.2 percent lower and SK Telecom shares dipped 0.8 percent. ($1 = 1080.150 Korean Won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)