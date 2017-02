SEOUL Aug 11 South Korean stocks recouped more than half their early losses to trade down 1.1 percent with institutions and pension funds buying.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slid 1.2 percent to 1,784.83 points as of 0044 GMT.

Following the previous session's record volumes of programme-linked sales, stock futures KSc1 cut losses from earlier in the trading day and were down 1 percent to 229.15 as of 0048 GMT. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by David Chance)