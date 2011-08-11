(Repeats to widen distribution)

Aug 11 HONG KONG, Aug 11 (IFR) - Asian credits spreads widened early on Thursday after riskier assets took a hit world-wide amid fears Europe's debt crisis could engulf French banks and spread to the global financial sector.

The spread on Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade index widened as much as 152bp after Wednesday's close of 138.83bp. Investment grade spreads have widened by 10bp-12bp in early deals.

"Everyone is looking at France right now. Its a global macro risk aversion theme right now. France CDS is now trading wider than Indonesia, all sorts of comparisions are being made. The exposure of their banks is being scrutinised now," said Singapore-based portfolio manager.

Early in Asia regional equity markets eased with the Korea composite Stock index down 1.9%, the Australia S&P/ASX200 index lower 1.4% and Japan's Nikkei average weaker by 1.6%.

One of the rumours centred on a possible downgrade of France but one credit analyst said it was unlikely that any of the rating agencies would act so soon on France.

Fitch and Moody's both reiterated their triple-A rating on the sovereign on Wednesday in response to a Reuters query on market talk of a possible downgrade.

Societe Generale, France's second biggest bank, was the focus of the market's concerns sending its shares down 23% before recovering to a close of 15% lower.

SocGen was the weakest of the major French banks in Europe's stress test of its lenders last month. Investors have speculated it may have to raise about EUR3bn euros to reach new global capital standards if the euro zone crisis worsens.

SocGen denied Wednesday's market rumors and asked France's stock market regulator to open an investigation.

French banks CDS were were hard hit too, with BNP Paribas five-year CDS widening 19bp to 231bp, Societe Generale 4bp wider at 284bp and Credit Agricole 9.5bp wider at 251.5bp, according to Markit data.

Wednesday's negative action on French banks was preceded by a dramatic rise in CDS volumes in French sovereign trades in the week to August 5 of USD1.07bn, according to the latest DTCC data. France net notional now stands at USD23.3bn.

Elsewhere in Europe, Italian and Spanish bond yields fell as the ECB continued its purchase operations. An Italian auction selling EUR6.5bn of one-year bills at lower yields was well-received by markets.

US Treasuries, whose status as safe haven investments has been affirmed over the ongoing crises, rose as concern over the French banking system intensified and investors sought refuge in US debt. That flight to safety has helped the Treasury sell USD24bn in 10-year benchmark notes for a record low auction yield 2.14% on Wednesday. Ten-year notes are now around 2.18%.

Other safe havens were also in demand. Gold racked up a third record in a row, extending its best rally since 2008. Spot gold rose near 3% to hit a high of USD1796.86, while futures briefly climbed above USD1800 for the first time.

Overnight, global stocks erased their previous day's gains as market doubts about the health of the French banking system sparked panic among investors.

The MSCI all-country world index fell 2.4% while the FTSEurofirst 300 of leading European shares closed down 4%. The Dow Jones industrial average tumbled 4.62%, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 4.42% and the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 4.09%.

Market has for the moment ignored late Wednesdays's data that showed China's exports hit a record high in July as shipments to Europe and the United States proved surprisingly buoyant. Still there are doubts Chinese exports can hold up in coming months as debt worries, sluggish consumer spending and now wildly volatile financial markets plague its two biggest customers. Primary markets

Hong Kong-listed New Focus Auto Tech Holdings is working on a renminbi-denominated Reg S bond. This will mark a debut for the borrower in the international bond markets.

The company, a manufacturer and distributor of automotive electronics and power-related parts and accessories, is dual listed in Hong Kong and Taiwan with its main operations located in the PRC.

The closest comparable from the auto sector, though not in the same line of business, is Hong Kong-listed Zhongsheng Group's Rmb1.25bn (USD195m) 4.75% three-year senior notes via BOCI/Haitong Intl, which priced in April this year.

