Aug 11 HONG KONG, Aug 11 (IFR) - Asian credits
spreads widened early on Thursday after riskier assets took a
hit world-wide amid fears Europe's debt crisis could engulf
French banks and spread to the global financial sector.
The spread on Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade index
widened as much as 152bp after Wednesday's close of 138.83bp.
Investment grade spreads have widened by 10bp-12bp in early
deals.
"Everyone is looking at France right now. Its a global macro
risk aversion theme right now. France CDS is now trading wider
than Indonesia, all sorts of comparisions are being made. The
exposure of their banks is being scrutinised now," said
Singapore-based portfolio manager.
Early in Asia regional equity markets eased with the Korea
composite Stock index down 1.9%, the Australia S&P/ASX200 index
lower 1.4% and Japan's Nikkei average weaker by 1.6%.
One of the rumours centred on a possible downgrade of France
but one credit analyst said it was unlikely that any of the
rating agencies would act so soon on France.
Fitch and Moody's both reiterated their triple-A rating on
the sovereign on Wednesday in response to a Reuters query on
market talk of a possible downgrade.
Societe Generale, France's second biggest bank, was the
focus of the market's concerns sending its shares down 23%
before recovering to a close of 15% lower.
SocGen was the weakest of the major French banks in Europe's
stress test of its lenders last month. Investors have speculated
it may have to raise about EUR3bn euros to reach new global
capital standards if the euro zone crisis worsens.
SocGen denied Wednesday's market rumors and asked France's
stock market regulator to open an investigation.
French banks CDS were were hard hit too, with BNP Paribas
five-year CDS widening 19bp to 231bp, Societe Generale 4bp wider
at 284bp and Credit Agricole 9.5bp wider at 251.5bp, according
to Markit data.
Wednesday's negative action on French banks was preceded by a
dramatic rise in CDS volumes in French sovereign trades in the
week to August 5 of USD1.07bn, according to the latest DTCC
data. France net notional now stands at USD23.3bn.
Elsewhere in Europe, Italian and Spanish bond yields fell as
the ECB continued its purchase operations. An Italian auction
selling EUR6.5bn of one-year bills at lower yields was
well-received by markets.
US Treasuries, whose status as safe haven investments has
been affirmed over the ongoing crises, rose as concern over the
French banking system intensified and investors sought refuge in
US debt. That flight to safety has helped the Treasury sell
USD24bn in 10-year benchmark notes for a record low auction
yield 2.14% on Wednesday. Ten-year notes are now around 2.18%.
Other safe havens were also in demand. Gold racked up a third
record in a row, extending its best rally since 2008. Spot gold
rose near 3% to hit a high of USD1796.86, while futures briefly
climbed above USD1800 for the first time.
Overnight, global stocks erased their previous day's gains as
market doubts about the health of the French banking system
sparked panic among investors.
The MSCI all-country world index fell 2.4% while the
FTSEurofirst 300 of leading European shares closed down 4%. The
Dow Jones industrial average tumbled 4.62%, the Standard &
Poor's 500 Index lost 4.42% and the Nasdaq Composite Index fell
4.09%.
Market has for the moment ignored late Wednesdays's data that
showed China's exports hit a record high in July as shipments
to Europe and the United States proved surprisingly buoyant.
Still there are doubts Chinese exports can hold up in coming
months as debt worries, sluggish consumer spending and now
wildly volatile financial markets plague its two biggest
customers.
Primary markets
Hong Kong-listed New Focus Auto Tech Holdings is working on a
renminbi-denominated Reg S bond. This will mark a debut for the
borrower in the international bond markets.
The company, a manufacturer and distributor of automotive
electronics and power-related parts and accessories, is dual
listed in Hong Kong and Taiwan with its main operations located
in the PRC.
The closest comparable from the auto sector, though not in
the same line of business, is Hong Kong-listed Zhongsheng
Group's Rmb1.25bn (USD195m) 4.75% three-year senior notes via
BOCI/Haitong Intl, which priced in April this year.
