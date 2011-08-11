(Repeats to widen distribution)

SINGAPORE, Aug 11 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads were wider across the board in the morning session, although on the major indices and sovereign CDS have pulled in around 3bp-5bp from the morning's widest prints.

As a measure of the flight to quality mindset, the Singapore dollar 3-month SOR rate went negative for the first time, to -0.7% as a massive flow of funds moved into Singapore dollars, replicating a similar move seen overnight on the Swiss franc.

Flows in Asian credit markets have for the most part been light, although regional players expect that should the safe haven trade remain on the table, the region"s sovereign, quasi-sovereign and IG cash names should see significant inflows on the back of moves into strong EM countries' assets. The iTraxx IG index is out by 7bp at 145bp/147bp while the sovX is out by the same margin at 141bp/146bp.

Liquid Asian CDS is wider by between 4bp-10bp. Korea was the worst performer, out by 10bp at 134bp/139bp, with Indonesia and the Philippines out by 9bp each at 162bp/168bp and 164bp/170bp respectively. Hutch is 8bp wider at 122bp/132bp, Thailand 7bp wider at 141bp/148bp and Malaysia 6bp wider at 161bp/174bp.

Solid IG and quasi-sovereign names have been hit and have yet to feel the benefits of the flight to quality move. The CNPC 2021s are 13bp wider at Treasuries plus 200bp bid, while the CNOOC 2021s are 10bp wider at plus 163bp. and the Hutch 2019s 8bp wider at plus 190bp.

Despite its solid Triple A status, the Temasek 2019s are 5bp wider at Treasuries plus 85bp, with numerous players suggesting that its one notch pickup to US Treasuries should see the spread grind in over the coming months. Other IG names pushed out are the Reliance 2020s which are 10bp wider at plus 260bp and the ICICI 2016s which are out by 12bp at plus 270bp.

In sovereign cash the Philippines 2026s are 1.5 points weaker at 104.5 bid and the Indonesia 2021s at 104 bid or 1.25 weaker. China property names have been marked down by around a point, with the exception of the Cogard 2018s which are a quarter higher at 99 bid. Primary markets:

The Philippines will wait until financial markets settle before pursuing plans to issue global bonds and global peso bonds of as much as USD3bn, the Finance Secretary said today.

"We're waiting to see until the market stabilises. We're willing to wait in the sidelines," Cesar Purisima told reporters, adding it was "too volatile to go into a transaction." The government has central bank approval for a twin offer of global peso bonds and US dollar bonds of as much as USD3bn as part of its debt swap programme and to fill its remaining foreign borrowing needs this year.

Hong Kong-listed New Focus Auto Tech Holdings is working on a renminbi-denominated Reg S bond. This will mark a debut for the borrower in the international bond markets.

The company, a manufacturer and distributor of automotive electronics and power-related parts and accessories, is dual listed in Hong Kong and Taiwan with its main operations located in the PRC.

The closest comparable from the auto sector, though not in the same line of business, is Hong Kong-listed Zhongsheng Group?s Rmb1.25bn (USD195m) 4.75% three-year senior notes via BOCI/Haitong Intl, which priced in April this year.

