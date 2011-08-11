BRIEF-Fitch affirms Sri Lanka at 'B+'; outlook revised to stable
* Rating balances weak public finances and strained external liquidity position compared with peers
MUMBAI Aug 11 ICICI Bank , India's second-largest lender, said on Thursday it would raise its benchmark lending rate, or base rate, by 50 basis points to 10 percent with effect from Saturday.
State Bank of India , the country's top lender, also announced an increase of 50 basis points in base rate earlier on Thursday.
The Reserve Bank of India had last month raised its policy rates by a larger-than-expected 50 basis points--the 11th increase since March 2010--in it bid to tame spiralling inflation.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee)
* Rating balances weak public finances and strained external liquidity position compared with peers
TEL AVIV, Feb 9 Nochi Dankner, once one of Israel's most powerful businessmen who lost his business empire in the global financial crisis, has appealed to the country's supreme court against his conviction for manipulating share prices.
* Chief Financial Officer Jiri Sperl says bank expects high single-digit loan growth in 2017