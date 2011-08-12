* Q2 pretax loss narrows to $15.2 million
* Olympias on track for first production in Q2 2012
LONDON Aug 12 Miner European Goldfields
EGUq.L, which secured a long-awaited Greek permit last month,
posted a narrower pretax loss for the second quarter and said it
had made "major progress" with its Olympias project, on track
for first production next year.
In the three months to the end of June the group made a
pretax loss of $15.2 million, compared to $20.3 million loss in
the same period a year ago, as it increased gross profit almost
fivefold to $2.8 million.
The group, which currently depends on its small Stratoni
mine for revenue, was awarded a much-delayed mining permit for
its Skouries and Olympias projects in Greece last month, a green
light that will turn the miner into Europe's largest primary
gold producer.
It has also begun evaluating a move from its current listing
on London's junior AIM market to the main market of the London
Stock Exchange. Goldman Sachs has been appointed to advise on
the shift and on a potential change in domicile, as the miner
tries to secure better access to capital markets.
Lazard are also providing financial advice.
"With the (Greek) EIS approval in hand and under the
stewardship of our newly appointed COO, we have hit the ground
running both at Olympias and Skouries and we are firmly on
schedule for first gold production from our Olympias tailings
project in Q2 2012," Executive Chairman Martyn Konig said.
European Goldfields said a comprehensive document to
commission bids for the Skouries project construction was ready
to be issued to major contractors, adding the recruitment proces
was well advanced.
The group also said it was drill testing near mine targets
in Greece and was working to define resources at
three-advance-stage exploration targets, starting with Piavitsa.
Shares in the group were down 0.3 percent at 730 pence at
0730 GMT, in line with the broader market.
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques)