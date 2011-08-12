(Follows alerts)

Aug 12 Jefferies & Co downgraded the stocks of at least five U.S. hotel operators, saying the recent uncertainty in the capital markets and the business climate warrants a more conservative stance.

The brokerage cut Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc HOT.N, Host Hotels & Resorts (HST.N), LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO.N) and Gaylord Entertainment GET.N to "hold" from "buy", while downgrading Orient Express Hotels Ltd OEH.N to "underperform" from "hold".

Earlier this week, World No.1 hotelier InterContinental Hotels (IHG.L) said it was keeping a close watch on the effects of global economic turmoil even as it beat first-half forecasts. [ID:nL6E7J904E]

"At present, the only certainty regarding our stocks is that the outlook is far less certain than it was 30 days ago," Jefferies wrote, adding it was less confident in its estimates than it had been a short time ago.

Management teams have not indicated any change in behavior patterns or trends over the past week or so, Jefferies said, adding that the present circumstances suggest that buyers and lenders should become more conservative while sellers often adjust their expectations more slowly.

However, Jefferies raised budget hotel operator Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH.N) to "buy" from "underperform", to reflect the stability inherent in Choice Hotels’ model.

For price target changes, double click on [ID:nWNAB8662]

(Reporting by Fareha Khan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty) ((fareha.khan@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800 Reuters Messaging: fareha.khan.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: USGAMINGANDLODGING/RESEARCH JEFFERIES

(C) Reuters 2011. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution ofReuters content, including by caching, framing or similar means, is expresslyprohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuterssphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group ofcompanies around the world.