HONG KONG Aug 12 Hong Kong telecommunications and media firm PCCW Ltd is sticking to its plan for a proposed spin-off and listing of its telecom assets in the fourth quarter, in spite of recent market volatility, a senior executive said on Friday.

PCCW's spin-off plans were approved by the Hong Kong stock exchange but still need the green light from the Hong Kong regulator, the Securities and Futures Commission.

"We are on track in preparing the relevant documentation," Alexander Arena, PCCW's group managing director, told a news conference. "We are still targeting the fourth quarter. That remains our aim."

Arena also said PCCW's key shareholder China Unicom, which holds a stake of about 18 percent and is China's second-largest telecom carrier, is in favour of the spin-off.

Executives said this year the proposal would enable the company to focus on the development of its core business, though some shareholders criticised a perceived lack of transparency.

Arena's comments came after Hong Kong markets closed. On Friday, PCCW's shares ended 2.33 percent higher, outperforming the main Hang Seng Index's 0.13 percent gain.

Earlier in the day, PCCW, Hong Kong's dominant fixed-line operator whose chairman is tycoon Li Ka-shing's son Richard Li, reported an 8 percent rise in first-half net profit of HK$824 million ($106 million).

