August 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date September 28, 2022

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.716

Spread 12 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date August 18, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 3.0 billion

Euro when fungible

Data supplied by International Insider.