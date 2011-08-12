Qatar's Barwa Real Estate Q4 swings to profit
DUBAI, Feb 8 Qatar's Barwa Real Estate , one of the Gulf Arab state's largest listed developers, swung to a fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.
August 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date September 28, 2022
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.716
Spread 12 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date August 18, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 3.0 billion
Euro when fungible
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
DUBAI, Feb 8 Qatar's Barwa Real Estate , one of the Gulf Arab state's largest listed developers, swung to a fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.
MUMBAI, Feb 8 India's National Stock Exchange named Vikram Limaye, CEO of IDFC Ltd, as its new chief executive and managing director, the infrastructure financier said on Wednesday.
* Says NSE board approved appointment of Vikram Limaye, managing director & CEO of IDFC Limited as the managing director & CEO of exchange Source text: http://bit.ly/2lojVIO Further company coverage: